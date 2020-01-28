Klawer family's 9-year-old still missing after a year









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – A Klawer family said it felt like they were reliving the day their daughter Jeneva Diergal went missing as they marked the one-year anniversary of her disappearance at the weekend. The then 8-year-old went missing on January 25 last year while playing outside her aunt’s house with her cousin. At the time her mother, Getruida Diergal, had gone to town. A number of people had claimed to have spotted the child in Klawer and those leads were investigated at the time. A reward was also offered for her safe return, but up until today there has been no sign of the partially paralysed and mentally disabled girl. She was wearing a size 5-6 Barbie doll light pink sweater, size 5-6 short black tights and was barefoot. Saturday marked the start of emotional torment for Diergal, who believes her child was taken by someone she knew because she was wary of strangers.

“I always think about her, but this weekend felt like the first time I was told she’d disappeared. It’s frustrating and heartbreaking, because you can’t blame anyone, you can’t pinpoint what happened. The not knowing is what’s really killing me,” said Diergal.

The mother still hopes that Jeneva is alive and will continue to hope until evidence proves otherwise.

Jeneva Diergal from Klawer Picture: Supplied

“I left her in the care of my sister who watched her play. My sister quickly went into the house for a glass of water. When she came out Jeneva was gone.”

In a Facebook message, Jeneva’s uncle, Jolene Jantjies, said: “Our beautiful little girl’s been gone for a year.”

Police said all leads were followed with no positive results. Anyone with information can call Captain Leon Matthys on 082 334 8862, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS 32211.

Cape Times