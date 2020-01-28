The then 8-year-old went missing on January 25 last year while playing outside her aunt’s house with her cousin. At the time her mother, Getruida Diergal, had gone to town.
A number of people had claimed to have spotted the child in Klawer and those leads were investigated at the time. A reward was also offered for her safe return, but up until today there has been no sign of the partially paralysed and mentally disabled girl.
She was wearing a size 5-6 Barbie doll light pink sweater, size 5-6 short black tights and was barefoot.
Saturday marked the start of emotional torment for Diergal, who believes her child was taken by someone she knew because she was wary of strangers.