Klawer mom’s death still a mystery 7 months on

A grief-stricken family in Klawer have accused the police of dragging their feet in making an arrest following the death of their mother, whose body was found in a yard nearly seven months ago. It is alleged that the family of Maria Hollenbagh were called by a neighbour on February 3 and taken to their mother’s lifeless body.

The family said they struggled to get closure on what happened and had had no feedback from the police. Hollenbagh’s daughter Stephanie said their mother was not sick. “Her sudden death was a shock to us and we believe she was sexually assaulted. We are still very confused and we want answers. The suspect is a (man) ... We are angry that the alleged perpetrator is roaming freely while our mother was taken away from us,” she said.

Stephanie said it was difficult to continue living without any action from the police. “We are still waiting for the laboratory test results and it is already seven months since my mother’s passing. We are told no one is arrested because the police are still waiting for the lab results,” she said.

The 39-year-old said her mother was a loving person who did a lot for the people in her community. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the incident was still under police investigation. “The investigating officer assigned to deal with the matter at hand is following up on all available information at his disposal to ensure a breakthrough. This office can confirm that the investigating officer is in contact with the relatives on a regular basis to ensure that they are not left in the dark pertaining the progress of the investigation,” Swartbooi said.

Klawer ward councillor Jan Koopman said the family was struggling. “The police were called and the family say they left without investigating the death and just took the body to the morgue. “They have gone to the police station to engage with the station commander and the head of the investigators.

“After that the police began with investigations and interrogations. We have asked them how the investigation officer can take so long. “It is traumatic for the family to carry on with life with no one that has been arrested,” he said. Koopman said the police had promised to give an answer to the family within the next two weeks.