Cape Town – The fire that broke out near the top of Kloof Nek Road on Thursday afternoon has been brought under control. The fire manager of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Phillip Prins, said the vegetation fire above Camps Bay was "80 percent contained", the SABC reported.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue service spokesperson Theo Layne said earlier there had been some risk to property, but firefighters battled the blaze without evacuations needing to be ordered.

Four helicopters were called in to assist the firefighters. More than 70 firefighters from TMNP, the City’s Fire and Rescue Services and Working on Fire had been battling the blaze since 2.30pm.

They braved sweltering weather conditions in Cape Town to prevent the blaze, which broke out in the Glen picnic area, from reaching homes in the Camps Bay area.

However, the closure of Kloof Nek and Tafelberg roads led to heavy traffic delays, especially due to road closures ahead of the State of the Nation address.

The Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) had asked motorists to steer clear of Kloof Nek Road and make use of alternative routes.

Layne said three helicopters were called in to water-bomb flames consuming a large area of vegetation. This while firefighters were combating a blaze at the Holy Cross Primary School in Walker Estate near the CBD at the time, which was extinguished before the Kloof Nek Road blaze.

"At about 2.30 this afternoon, the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at the Kloof Nek Road Glen where they are dealing with extensive vegetation and mountain slopes that are burning," Layne said.

"We have three helicopters water-bombing. A total of 14 firefighting vehicles on the scene, with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks.

"There is some danger to residential properties but no evacuations have been ordered at this time."

Cape Town - #FIRE Camps Bay Drive: ROAD CLOSED between Kloof Nek and Camps Bay - HEAVY TRAFFIC leaving the CBD area pic.twitter.com/9P64QfwLUh — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 7, 2019



