Cape Town – The Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS) has asked motorists to steer clear of Kloof Nek Road as firefighters are containing a fire in The Glen forest below Lion's Head. Theo Layne, the City's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, said there is a potential danger to residential properties, but there have been no evacuations.

Three helicopters were called in to water-bomb flames consuming a large area of vegetation in searing heat.

The road has been closed to make way for emergency services and motorists are advised to use alternative routes. This while firefighters are combating a blaze at the Holy Cross Primary School in Walker Estate near the CBD, which started after lunchtime.

"At about 2.30 this afternoon, the City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at the Kloof Nek Road Glen where they are dealing with extensive vegetation and mountain slopes that are burning," Layne said.

"We have three helicopters water-bombing. A total of 14 firefighting vehicles on the scene, with assistance from Table Mountain National Parks.

"There is some danger to residential properties but no evacuations have been ordered at this time."