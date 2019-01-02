File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Days before colourful outfits, music and dance fill the iconic stretch between the CBD and Bo-Kaap, families have pitched their tents and gazebos along Adderley and Darling streets to get the best view of the festivities. Thousands of people are expected to flock to the City centre today to celebrate the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade and, for many, this is a long-standing New Year’s tradition.

Mymoena Eksteen of Athlone said she and her family had been camping in Darling Street since Sunday, just after roads were fenced off in preparation for the event. Eksteen’s family erected five gazebos to ensure they had enough shade and space, and a front-row view.

“We do this every year. It’s our tradition, and nothing will keep us away from coming to watch the Klopse. This has been in our family for generations already, and it is always an amazing time when we get to celebrate Tweede Nuwe Jaar,” Eksteen said.

“We have to be here early to make sure we have a really good spot to see everything. If we had to wait until the last minute, then we would be right at the back, not able to see anything. We sleep over for the two nights and our families work in shifts to sleep at our spots,” she added.

Harold Osman said he always looked forward to the celebrations, but was concerned the tradition would die out due to “cultural threats” and politics.

“This year, organisers were selling golden circle tickets to an event that has always been free. This is not an event for financial gain; this is our culture and should be celebrated with the people who have supported it for many years without having to pay,” he said.

The Cape Town Street Parade, in partnership with the City, the provincial government and Coca-Cola (Peninsula Beverages), again promised a world-class event, saying the organisers of the new format had worked to build an inclusive carnival for everyone - stakeholders, communities and all cultures and religions.

Minstrel troupes from across Cape Town will perform between Keizersgracht Street in District Six and Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association director and Cape Town Street Parade organiser Muneeb Gambeno said: “Last year we saw the best Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations that Cape Town has seen in many years.

“This year we will build on that success and look forward to a spectacular community event that is the biggest cultural event in Africa.

"We are encouraged by the large number of troupes that have already registered for 2019, and we expect at least 50 troupes to participate.”

Residents and motorists are reminded that road closures will be in effect in the CBD today between 6am and 10.30pm.

To view road closures, visit http://resource.capetown.gov.za/cityassets/Media%20Centre%20Assets/Road%20Closures%20Management%20Plan.pdf

Cape Times