Knysna canoeist dies in Blue Moon spring tide

The lifeless body of a man in his twenties has been found in the Knysna Estuary, after his canoe capsized while he was fishing between Ashmead Channel next to Kathy Park on Wednesday. SANParks said another man who attempted to save the fisher, also got into difficulty and had to be hospitalised.

“SANParks rangers received an emergency call at approximately 3:20pm on August 30th, alerting them to a dire situation unfolding at the Ashmead Channel next to Kathy Park. “According to initial reports, a young man in his early twenties was fishing when his canoe capsized. “Amidst the turmoil, a second adult male, identified as a friend, bravely attempted to aid the distressed young man.

“However, he too found himself in danger and was fortunate to be rescued by the SANParks Rangers.” Pat Bopape, park manager for the Knysna Section of the Garden Route National Park, thanked members of the SAPS Diving Unit, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and SANParks rangers for their efforts in recovering the body. “We would also like to send our sincere condolences to the grieving family for their loss and wish the young man who tried to rescue the deceased a speedy recovery in hospital,” Bopape said.

The NSRI said its Knysna duty crew were alerted to the incident by eye-witness reports of the small canoe capsized, about 200 to 300 metres off-shore. The NSRI advised the public to be cautious around the coastline during the full moon spring tide that would peak over August 30 and 31. The Blue Moon present over this period, was a rare second full moon during the same month, meaning the moon was closer to Earth than normal, leading to more rough high tides.