Robberg Nature Reserve on the Garden Route Picture: Instagram/Marc Freeman.

Cape Town – Environmentalists in Knysna have embarked on an educational drive to increase awareness in public schools about the significance of national parks on the Garden Route. The People and Conservation Officers (P&Cs) invited all public schools in Knysna to join a week-long holiday programme where pupils could learn about the forest, river, animals and plant life.

The officer for Knysna, Nondumiso Mgwenya, said: “The park has cycling, hiking trails, picnic spots and excursions into forest areas and water bodies.”

The programme was interactive, with practical work out in the field, where pupils interacted with nature, experts, rangers and volunteers.

The net was thrown as widely as possible, with the hope of reaching many schools in Knysna.

About 6 038 people were reached by the environmental education initiatives during 2018/2019. Officers believe figures will increase by the end of March next year.

With the theme “think blue”, pupils were encouraged to think about water in a holistic manner.

P&C’s assistant Thabiso Mokoena said 20 pupils from one group a day were given the attention they deserved.

“We took the kids through using miniSASS - a tool used to monitor river health - learnt how water samples are taken, and we also showed them micro-organisms in a river. This time we used the Kranshoek River.

“We teach them about various pollutants and forest ecology, where they see how the forest system works.

“By using a river that runs through the forest, we are able to show them how interdependent the system is and how water is a vital component for it.

“Then driving the message home to save water becomes easy after that.”

