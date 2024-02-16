Knysna in ‘waste management crisis’

Knysna residents continued to bear the brunt of what has been described as a waste management crisis, with only three waste trucks reportedly servicing 11 wards in the municipality. The embattled municipality communicated via its social media platforms about backlogs since January with no refuse collections on a number of days.

Community activist organisation Knysna United said it would be intervening to ensure basic service delivery for the community as the municipality faces “near collapse” in “a waste management crisis”. Knysna United’s Ralph Stander said: “The community is fed up and the poorest of the poor are taking the brunt. They are the ones suffering. We need to do something to look after the vulnerable and restore the dignity and human rights of the people.” The municipality did not respond to questions by deadline on Thursday.

However, on social media it noted that the reasons given for delays in refuse removal included “challenges at the waste transfer station” and “operational challenges”. Knysna DA councillor Thandi Maxim said they had conducted an oversight visit to the waste transfer station in the Knysna CBD. “Out of 12 waste trucks, a shocking nine are out of service, leaving only three operational to serve all 11 wards in the municipality. This logistical nightmare, compounded by severe maintenance issues at the transfer station, hampers the timely collection and transportation of waste to the PetroSA landfill site in Mossel Bay ... desperate residents are resorting to illegal dumping and burning waste in the streets.

“This has become a health hazard to residents and tourists who are exposed to these illegal dumping sites on a daily basis. “Even with the provincial government’s assistance, their failure to stay ahead of this crisis is unacceptable,” said Maxim. ANC Southern Cape regional spokesperson Moyisi Magalela said: “There is no total collapse of service delivery in Knysna under the capable leadership.

“We however acknowledge that there are challenges in our refuse collection and management is working around the clock to resolve the matter. This is because of broken trucks and limited resources. We (are) first to admit and seek help from provincial government, for which they gave temporary assistance, and we are grateful.” In November, provincial government said a diagnostic and support plan was being finalised to assist the embattled municipality, which was facing unprecedented financial woes. To report refuse collection matters in Knysna, contact Waste Management at 044 302 6405 during working hours, and 044 302 8911 or 060 998 6969 after hours.