Knysna mother pleads for person who 'abducted' daughter to bring her back









Oyisa Mgqwanci Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The last conversation Knysna mother Noloyiso Mgqwanci had with her daughter Oyisa before she disappeared was about applying to enrol her at one of the best local schools if she continued to do well academically. Mgqwanci last saw Oyisa, 11, last Saturday just after 8pm, when she went to a shop a few metres from her home in Joodse Kamp settlement. At the time, Oyisa was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Since she went missing, Oyisa’s desperate family, residents, neighbouring communities and safety structures have been assisting police in the search for her. On Monday, the operation was intensified and authorities brought in the police K9 Unit to help. Oyisa is a Grade 6 pupil at Chris Nissen Primary School.

Her mother believes she is not far from home. “At about 8.10pm we were lying in bed talking about where she would like to do her Grade 7 or Grade 8.

"I vowed to apply for her (to study at a top school) if she keeps up the good marks, and she told me I must watch and see her report will only have Code 7 (‘A aggregate’),” Mgqwanci said.

Her daughter then went to the shop. “Ten minutes later, she was not back and I went to look for her as I was concerned.

"At the store they told me she never arrived there. I looked for her in all the shops in the area but no one had seen her.

“We are just pleading to the person who abducted her to bring her back unharmed. Her family needs her.”

Councillor Thando Matika said the community was praying that Oyisa would be reunited with her family soon.

“We will continue to support the family in any way we can. I can’t imagine the sleepless nights the family is experiencing. No one should ever go through such pain,” said Matika.

Oyisa disappeared before the names of the 59 candidates nominated for the post of Western Cape Children’s Commissioner were released.

The commissioner will have the power to monitor, investigate, research, educate, lobby as well as advise and report on matters pertaining to children in the province.

Anyone with information on Oyisa can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Ludwe Dlambulo, at 082 335 1200 or 044 302 6677.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line, 32211.

Cape Times