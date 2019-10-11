Mgqwanci last saw Oyisa, 11, last Saturday just after 8pm, when she went to a shop a few metres from her home in Joodse Kamp settlement. At the time, Oyisa was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Since she went missing, Oyisa’s desperate family, residents, neighbouring communities and safety structures have been assisting police in the search for her.
On Monday, the operation was intensified and authorities brought in the police K9 Unit to help.
Oyisa is a Grade 6 pupil at Chris Nissen Primary School.