Knysna resident arrested for allegedly fabricating hijacking after damaging car









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Knysna police have warned the public against fabricating cases following the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect for alleging he had been hijacked. Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said on Tuesday the accused allegedly committed perjury after he submitted a false statement under oath. He alleged that two suspects had hijacked him on November 30 in Knysna, adding that they had taken him to a bush, where they left the vehicle. "Investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect damaged a company vehicle and submitted a false statement in an effort to cover his tracks," Spies said. He was arrested and appeared in the Knysna Magistrate's Court last week. The case was postponed to January 20 for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening in Knysna, police recovered power tools at a house in Mpangela Street, Qolweni, near White Location in Knysna, Spies said.

The police had been alerted about a suspect that attempted to sell a chainsaw to the complainant. They immediately responded to the information and found the chainsaw at the house.

"Further investigation into this discovery led the police to two other suspects at another house. They returned to and upon searching the premises found two Stihl chainsaws hidden," Spies said.

"The police seized these items and arrested three suspects aged between 28 and 29. They are facing charges of possession of stolen property and theft.

"These items were all positively linked to a business at nearby Concordia, where these items were stolen recently. Additional charges could will be added as the investigation unfolds."

The suspects will make a court appearance later this week.

Cape Times