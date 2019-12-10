Cape Town – Knysna police have warned the public against fabricating cases following the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect for alleging he had been hijacked.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said on Tuesday the accused allegedly committed perjury after he submitted a false statement under oath.
He alleged that two suspects had hijacked him on November 30 in Knysna, adding that they had taken him to a bush, where they left the vehicle.
"Investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect damaged a company vehicle and submitted a false statement in an effort to cover his tracks," Spies said.
He was arrested and appeared in the Knysna Magistrate's Court last week. The case was postponed to January 20 for further investigation.