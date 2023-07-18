Koeberg causes Ramokgopa headache

Hours after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expressed deep concern about the performance of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, Eskom announced that it would part ways with its chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, who was tasked with providing support to Koeberg’s long-term operation. “Mr Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to provide support to the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station long-term operation and Kusile Power Station projects.

“Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contributions during his tenure. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena. His last day with the power utility will be later this month after being employed for about 30 years. Oberholzer has been vocal about his lack of confidence in Eskom to address the country’s future in terms of energy supply.

More on this Promises, promises, but load shedding plunges SA back into darkness

His exit from Eskom follows the unceremonious departure of former CEO Andre de Ruyter earlier this year. Eskom announced that it would part ways with its chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The situation at Koeberg was so worrying that Ramokgopa was expected to visit the station this week as a matter of “urgency”.

Unit 1’s 40-year licence expires on July 21, 2024, with Unit 2 also expected to be taken out of service. “I have requested a detailed report. We got an indication of what the issues were and we’re getting very, very worried.

“Once we have an overlap of Unit 1 not coming back and Unit 2 having the need to also be taken out due to licensing and compliance issues, that would represent a net loss of 920MW and that’s a huge dent in our generating capacity. “That is something being paid closer attention to and we want to avert it at all costs,” said Ramokgopa. Ramokgopa used his media briefing on Monday to apologise to the public about Stage 6 power cuts last week.

He said at least two units were already expected back online, which will add about 1 305MW to the grid. Furthermore, later this week, at least 12 generating units are also expected to boost the grid by some 5 438MW. Energy activist Peter Becker alleged that Eskom had a long history of deceiving the public about what was going on at Koeberg.

Energy activist Peter Becker alleged that Eskom had a long history of deceiving the public about what was going on at Koeberg. He said initially the public was told each unit would take five months to refurbish, and that has changed to 18 months each. He claimed it was a misguided decision to take the units offline when they were most needed, in the hope of refurbishing them to be operational after 2025 when they will most likely not be needed at all.

“That decision has cost the economy over R1 trillion. Eskom is also currently deceiving the public about the direct cost of the project. It was estimated at R20bn in 2010 and Eskom is refusing to provide an accurate updated estimate, even when asked parliamentary questions. Last year Eskom claimed the cost was at R21bn. Looking at the exchange rate changes since 2010, inflation, and the fact that the job is taking at least three times longer than expected, it is absolutely impossible that it is still going to cost R21bn. “It would have tripled already, at the very least. Eskom seems to be trying to push ahead with the project while keeping everyone in the dark, literally and figuratively. “We need to see a fully transparent costing so that a rational decision can be made as to whether it is worth carrying on with the refurbishment,” said Becker.