Cape Town – The N7 south-bound has been reopened between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads, while Koeberg Road has been reopened in both directions on Friday morning, Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said .
There was morning rush-hour chaos for several hours due to the N7 being closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads until after 10am, with traffic congestion also experienced in Milnerton. This was due to violent service delivery protests in Dunoon, which were sparked by the City clamping down on minibus taxis.
Due to another truck being set alight – this time on Malibongwe Road – the road has been closed from Potsdam Road, Coleman said at 10.35am.