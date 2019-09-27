Koeberg Road, N7 south-bound reopened between Plattekloof, Malibongwe roads







Cape Town – The N7 south-bound has been reopened between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads, while Koeberg Road has been reopened in both directions on Friday morning, Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman said .

There was morning rush-hour chaos for several hours due to the N7 being closed in both directions between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads until after 10am, with traffic congestion also experienced in Milnerton. This was due to violent service delivery protests in Dunoon, which were sparked by the City clamping down on minibus taxis.

Due to another truck being set alight – this time on Malibongwe Road – the road has been closed from Potsdam Road, Coleman said at 10.35am.





Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said at 10.27am n o arrests had been made as yet and the situation is calm in Dunoon at the moment. Coleman said earlier: "Both directions ( between Plattekloof and Malibongwe roads) now obstructed by rubble and tyres also being set alight. A truck has been set alight on Koeberg Road near the police station."





Koeberg Road was also closed in both directions between Racecourse Road and Freedom Way due to the protests, Coleman said at 8.18am, but was reopened at 10am. However, Freedom Road has been closed from Koeberg Road.





The MyCiTi station at Dunoon has also been set alight.





Potsdam Road was closed between Malibongwe and Killarney roads at 6.29am due to vehicles being stoned, after disgruntled residents with sticks and stones had gathered at Potsdam taxi rank. Dunoon residents started with violent protests yesterday morning, affecting traffic in the area.





" People trying to set abandoned trucks alight as drivers could not turn their trucks around and running to avoid being attacked. Lots of vehicles stuck in between and two more abandoned," said Coleman.





Coleman added that there was an earlier report of a staff transport driver being attacked at Winning Way.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A truck was set alight on Malibongwe Road by protesters. V ideo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)