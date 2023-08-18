Koeberg steam generators replaced

Koeberg Unit 1 is set to come into operation in November, Eskom said on Thursday, as the mechanical work on the steam generator replacements has been completed. The new generators are expected to produce an additional 27MW, and the necessary tests of the new generators are expected to take place while the unit is synchronised to the grid.

Eskom said due to the deferment of the return of Unit 1, the outage of Unit 2 was postponed to November 7, to ensure there was no simultaneous shutdown. “Unit 1 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station reached a significant milestone on Friday, July 28, 2023, when the mechanical work of the replacement of the steam generators was completed. “This is the most significant part of the scope which involved complex activities and it means that Eskom is now proceeding with the outage activities that could not be performed in parallel with the replacement of the steam generators.

“Immediately after the completion of the outage activities, the reactor will be reloaded with fuel, enabling the return to service of the unit.” Eskom also announced its decision to apply for the licence to operate the plant for an additional 20 years. The Koeberg units have operated for almost 40 years.

The amendment of the operating licence would enable Koeberg to continue providing power to the grid. Meanwhile, Eskom said at least 15 people died as a result of contact with electricity this year, and a further 147 people suffered electricity-related injuries. Eskom’s senior manager for occupational health and safety, Miranda Moahlodi, said the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo reported the most incidents.

“In addition to our year-long education and awareness initiatives, during August extra effort and focus is made to provide information to communities on how to identify unsafe electricity situations and what people should do when faced with unsafe electrical connections. “Communities also feel the need to protect the connections that are made illegally. “As a result, Eskom employees fear removing these illegal connections due to attacks from communities. Eskom strongly believes that when communities work with us, we can effectively tackle the problem of illegal electricity connections.