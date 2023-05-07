Kraaifontein 'business extortion’ suspects expected in court

Cape Town- Four suspects were expected in court on Monday for alleged extortion of a Kraaifontein business. Kraaifontein SAPS, together with the provincial serious violent crime unit, arrested two men and two women between the ages of 40 and 52 for extortion on Friday, May 5.

"The arrests followed after a case was registered by the complainant when the suspects went to his workplace and demanded that protection money must be paid on a monthly basis. “The detectives conducted an operation at the business premises in Kraaifontein and arrested the suspects," police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said. The four were expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated matter, police officers from the Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 28-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Scheldt Walk, Manenberg on Friday evening, said Twigg. "The members conducted an intelligence driven operation in the area and search the premises. A 7.65 pistol with ammunition was confiscated when the suspect was searched," he said. The suspect was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In De Doorns, police arrested a 37-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as pointing of a firearm in Libisi Street, Stofland on Saturday morning. “The members attended a complaint of a person that was pointed with a firearm and a description was given. “A suspect fitting the description was spotted by the members and when he saw the police vehicle he started running. The suspect was apprehended and a pistol was found in his possession.

“The suspect will appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged,” Twigg said. Meanwhile, tracing operations conducted by detectives during the week resulted in the arrests of 368 wanted suspects. Charges included murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexual offences, domestic violence and burglary.