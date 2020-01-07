Cape Town – Dagga was allegedly found in a truck that nearly collided with a car on the N1 in Bellville after zig-zagging across the road, with it being impounded for having defective brakes.
A traffic officer had been conducting a routine traffic stop on the N1 in Bellville at around 9.30am on Monday when another motorist stopped and informed him of a truck that nearly collided with their vehicle.
"The officer spotted the truck, which was zig-zagging on the roadway, and gave chase," City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Tuesday.
"After slowing down the surrounding vehicles to keep the occupants out of harm’s way, the officer eventually managed to get the truck driver to stop near the Giel Basson bridge.
"As the driver got out of the truck, the officer got a strong smell of air freshener. The driver was unsteady on his feet and had sleepy eyes, and his speech was slurred.