Kraaifontein driver arrested after 'dagga found' in truck zig-zagging across road









Picture: Supplied / Cape Town City Traffic Service Cape Town – Dagga was allegedly found in a truck that nearly collided with a car on the N1 in Bellville after zig-zagging across the road, with it being impounded for having defective brakes. A traffic officer had been conducting a routine traffic stop on the N1 in Bellville at around 9.30am on Monday when another motorist stopped and informed him of a truck that nearly collided with their vehicle. "The officer spotted the truck, which was zig-zagging on the roadway, and gave chase," City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Tuesday. "After slowing down the surrounding vehicles to keep the occupants out of harm’s way, the officer eventually managed to get the truck driver to stop near the Giel Basson bridge. "As the driver got out of the truck, the officer got a strong smell of air freshener. The driver was unsteady on his feet and had sleepy eyes, and his speech was slurred.

"When asked why he was driving erratically, the driver indicated that he had driven through the night and that the wheel alignment on his truck was off.

"The officer performed a sobriety test and while not under the influence of alcohol, the officer detected a smell of dagga, but the driver denied using any narcotics.

"When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, the driver said no, but a second traffic officer who arrived on scene found five packets of dagga in the truck. The driver admitted that the dagga belonged to him.

"The 28-year-old truck driver from Kraaifontein was arrested for driving under the influence of a narcotic drug, possession of drugs and reckless and negligent driving.

"He was detained at Bellville SAPS, while the vehicle was suspended as the brakes were not functioning.

"The truck had a full load of grapes on it and was headed to Cape Town harbour.

"The City’s Traffic Service thanks the motorists who flagged the incident, as well as the officer for his quick reaction, as the actions of all involved prevented a potentially serious collision."

