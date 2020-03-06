Kronendal music academy in Hout Bay to cycle for slain Sibusiso, 12

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – The Kronendal Music Academy (KMA) will take part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour in honour of slain 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse. Sibusiso’s body was discovered on the Kronendal Farm in Hout Bay after he was reported missing two days before. KMA founder and director Dwyn Griesel said she and property manager Andile Ketelo will take on the race to also raise funds for the 108 children who, like Sibusiso, are under their care. Griesel said KMA was committed to continuing to provide a safe place for children in the afternoons, filled with laughter, a healthy meal and the healing power of music. She said the horrific experience has emphasised once again the urgent need for safe havens like KMA for vulnerable children. Sibusiso joined KMA in 2017.

Griesel said Sibusiso was brought to them by his teacher who was in awe of the young boy’s talent.

“His teacher at the time said we must consider taking him on because he was something special, he loved to dance, sing, poetry and was versatile.

“On the first end-year assessment he did exceptionally well, that boy had a way with the audience, it’s like he knew what they needed from him,” she said.

Griesel described Sibusiso as precious and said the group lost a jewel. She said Sibusiso was very curious and questioned everything he couldn’t understand.

On Monday 23-year-old Marvin Minnaar appeared before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court charged with Sibusiso’s murder.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State was still investigating and the possibility of adding other charges was likely.

The case was postponed to March 17 for further investigation.

Cape Times