Kuils River bottle store latest liquor outlet to be hit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – By the time security officers arrived at a bottle store robbery in Kuils River at the weekend, the robbers were gone. The store was the latest to be targeted in a series of burglaries as alcohol sales remain prohibited during lockdown level 4. A private security company said the alarm was triggered at 4am on Friday. “The central station dispatched armed reaction officer Cloete to an alarm activation at 4.02am at the business premises. “The officer arrived at 4.05 and found the front display window partially broken open.

“Kuils River SAPS members were alerted and arrived minutes later. The business was searched for any suspects that might be hiding inside but they were already gone,” it said.

Meanwhile, flying squad members’ quick response following a tip-off led to the arrest yesterday of three men for being in possession of lobster tails.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects aged 21, 24 and 29 were arrested in Grassy Park.

“Police members followed up on information in Grassy Park, pulled over a vehicle and conducted a search. Members found 1 106 lobster tails in the vehicle with an estimated street value of R11 060.”

Rwexana said in a separate incident, flying squad members busy with crime prevention patrols on the R300 had a high-speed chase after suspects driving a Honda Ballade recklessly refused to stop.

“Police gave chase and the vehicle went through a wall on the corner of Old Paarl Road and the R300, Brackenfell, thereby coming to a stop. Three suspects, aged 18, 23 and 25 were arrested.

"Upon searching the vehicle police found an imitation firearm and later discovered that the car was reported as hijacked in Philippi East,” said Rwexana.

In the Nyanga cluster, where police conducted various operations, five suspects were arrested and four unlicensed firearms and ammunition seized.

The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today on charges including the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Cape Times