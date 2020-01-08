Cape Town – A Kuils River resident has been linked to 26 cases of hijacking after he was arrested for the robbery of an e-hailing service vehicle.
“Alert members acted on information received about an e-hailing driver vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, that was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kuils River,” said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.
The e-hailing services driver contacted the owner of the vehicle, who activated a tracker installed.
A further investigation was conducted by the police officers and provincial traffic officers were informed. The vehicle was traced and later discovered.
“The suspect was found sitting inside the hijacked vehicle and the cellphone of the driver of the e-hailing service was found in his possession as well as an imitation firearm,” said Malo.