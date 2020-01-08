Kuils River resident held over alleged link to 26 hijackings









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A Kuils River resident has been linked to 26 cases of hijacking after he was arrested for the robbery of an e-hailing service vehicle. “Alert members acted on information received about an e-hailing driver vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, that was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint in Kuils River,” said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo. The e-hailing services driver contacted the owner of the vehicle, who activated a tracker installed. A further investigation was conducted by the police officers and provincial traffic officers were informed. The vehicle was traced and later discovered. “The suspect was found sitting inside the hijacked vehicle and the cellphone of the driver of the e-hailing service was found in his possession as well as an imitation firearm,” said Malo.

In an unrelated incident, Kraaifontein police officers apprehended a 58-year-old man who fled on foot when he spotted them doing patrols in Wallacedene.

They discovered a stolen revolver with ammunition when they searched him. Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

In Bellville, Provincial Organised Crime members, assisted by the Flying Squad, arrested two suspects – aged 27 and 41 – at a shop in the CBD.

Both suspects were found in possession of stolen cellphones. A total of 36 stolen cellphones were seized as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the phones were stolen during a business robbery that occurred on Monday at an office at the Waterfront, where 400 cellphones were stolen.

