Joseph Bruintjies, who owns a property in Brantwood, Kuils River, said despite having his water meter replaced three times, his water woes seem to be never-ending, and in the past seven months his tenants had been without water on the property for a total of 23 days.
“I have made 97 calls to the city in total since my first water meter was installed in January last year. My tenants pay their monthly rent without fail, and as a property owner, I pay for the city’s services every month and I am not in arrears.
“Yet the property has been without water for a total of 61 days over a period of 18 months. This is unacceptable.
“I have made numerous visits to the city, and was escorted off their premises on two occasions because I had outbursts due to my mounting frustration. But what else can I do?” Bruintjies said.