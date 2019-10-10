Kuils River resident makes nearly 100 calls to City of Cape Town over water meter









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A frustrated Kuils River homeowner is at his wits’ end over continuous problems with his City-supplied and -installed water meter. Joseph Bruintjies, who owns a property in Brantwood, Kuils River, said despite having his water meter replaced three times, his water woes seem to be never-ending, and in the past seven months his tenants had been without water on the property for a total of 23 days. “I have made 97 calls to the city in total since my first water meter was installed in January last year. My tenants pay their monthly rent without fail, and as a property owner, I pay for the city’s services every month and I am not in arrears. “Yet the property has been without water for a total of 61 days over a period of 18 months. This is unacceptable. “I have made numerous visits to the city, and was escorted off their premises on two occasions because I had outbursts due to my mounting frustration. But what else can I do?” Bruintjies said.

He said his third water meter had the same fault as the previous two, and that he made 17 calls to the city just last week to have it sorted out, in a last-ditch attempt.

“On Friday there was an inspector and a technician at the property who linked up their laptops to the device. The data captured is incorrect and the more I tell them that despite their data showing that water is flowing, my tenants have no running water in the house and are forced to buy water or borrow litres and litres of water from the neighbours,” he said.

Bruintjies said the water meter was fitted at his property after he was identified as an excessive water user in January last year.

“We found that there was a leak on the city’s side of my meter. The water meter was fixed without my permission. I now want to have their water meter removed from my property and have my own installed by another contractor.

“The city told me that I will have to pay R5 000 to have their meter removed. Why must I pay to have something removed that I never requested in the first place?

"I have had three meetings with the municipal ombudsman, but there have been no solutions,” said Bruintjies.

Water and waste mayco member Xanthea Limberg said the city was investigating. “Meters are inspected for compliance with regulatory standards. The city will make contact with the customer directly to get more information.”

Cape Times