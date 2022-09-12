KZN temporary shelters pose ‘worrying and dangerous living conditions’ - SAHRC

Cape Town - The Human Rights Commission has painted a sorry state of affairs at the temporary shelters meant for the victims of the floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year. Briefing the ad hoc committee on flood disaster and recovery on Monday, programme manager for disaster Refilwe Chulu said the most pressing of the challenges was damage to critical water infrastructure and its effect on availability of water as well as the loss of homes.

Chulu said the monitoring of shelters in Molweni, Tshelimnyama and Mariannridge presented worrying and potentially dangerous living conditions for the intended beneficiaries. “There is an insufficient supply of mattresses. Many residents sleep on the floors,” she said. Chulu also said no security provisions have been allocated to the shelters.

She said most people at the community shelters were women and children. “Whilst many affected persons sought refuge at community shelters, many others have sought refuge with their neighbours. If no adequate measures are put in place, many will remain unaccounted for.” Chulu said the situation was no different at temporary shelters in uMzinyathi (Qadi), KwaMashu, Amaoti and KwaDukuza.

There was a severe need for basic living provisions such as sponges and blankets. “Most community halls are managed by community leaders affiliated with political parties. The conditions at the Qadi Traditional Court were most worrying and it was not suitable to accommodate large numbers of persons,” she said. Chulu also said the commission was alerted to several unaccompanied and orphaned minors accommodated at the facility at Qadi.

“None of the children accommodated at the facilities monitored are going to school. In some instances, children have been sent back to the shelter facility (by the school) because they did not have school uniforms.” She noted that most children at the facilities have lost birth certificates and Sassa cards. Similar conditions were found at the shelters in uMlazi, Isipingo and eManzimtoti.

Chulu said there was no structured living mechanism within shelters that ensured the safety and privacy of residents accommodated in the shelters. She said persons accommodated there were reliant on private donors for the provision of necessities such as blankets, sponges and clothes. Chulu added that while schools in some areas have reopened, children accommodated at the facilities monitored were not going to school.

“This is because they have lost their school uniform and school stationery,” she said. Asked about investigating violation of human rights due to the sewage problems and the collapse of the water and sanitation system in eThekwini Metro, commissioner Jonas Ben Sibanyoni said the institution has not yet received a report on environmental challenges caused by the floods and the disaster. “I want to assure the ad hoc committee that our office in KwaZulu-Natal has already started doing the investigation. As the Human Rights Commission we have our own initiative and the process has started to investigate as far as the question of environmental issues is concerned,” Sibanyoni said.