Laaiplek in shock as slain woman discovered near harbour

The Laaiplek community is still reeling in shock following the gruesome find of a woman’s body in an open field near the Laaiplek Harbour. Community activists have joined the police in urging anyone with information to come forward and help identify the woman who was found on October 29 in a shallow grave covered with rubbish.

They are also seeking the assistance of the public to locate the family of the unknown woman. According to police, nobody with the deceased’s description was reported missing at Laaiplek SAPS. “The body of an unidentified female was found in a pit in an open field near Laaiplek harbour. The victim’s body was discovered by a passer-by, covered with rubbish, and was only dressed in black jeans along the footpath through the field. According to reports the 40-year-old victim died due to a blunt trauma to her head and a piece of wire was also discovered around her neck,” said police spokesperson Wesley Twigg.

Laaiplek ward councillor Audrey Small said they were shocked by the discovery. “This is tragic and the community is in shock as this doesn’t happen here by us. There are suspicions that the woman may have been dumped, but we trust the SAPS investigation to reveal more information,” said Small. Laaiplek CPF chairperson Mark Lintnaar, added that the discovery and brutality of the murder was “atrocious” and the perpetrators must be brought to book to also ensure working relationships between police and the community.

“Any loss of life is unacceptable and cannot be condoned by any structure. “The community and CPF are saying that the murder is atrocious and urge for police to bring the perpetrators to book. “Our communities must also be able to gain confidence in police in them ensuring the safety and security of all, but we also call on the community to take hands with police to share any and all information on any suspicious activity. They should immediately report it.

“We are also calling on the Department of Justice to play their role in bringing justice to the family of this woman, who was a child of a mother who now misses that child, ripped so brutally from their lives. “We want justice to be brought to all families and this can only be done by perpetrators facing the full might of the law. We want a strong message to go out that when they commit such acts that they will never get to do it again and to deter other criminals from wanting to do the same,” said Lintnaar. Lintnaar said in the lead-up to the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, “it is impossible for SAPS to work alone”.