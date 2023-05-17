Labour Department pays tribute to Dr Dennis George

Cape Town - The Department of Employment and Labour has expressed its condolences to the family of former trade unionist and activist Dr Dennis George on his death. The department said his passing came at a time when South Africa was reviewing its labour market policies.

“It is at this moment that we recall the immense contribution and role he played in shaping the current labour market landscaping. His fierce but gentle contribution echoed the desires and aspirations of the working people of this land and contributed to the better governance of the labour market.” For many years, George served as general secretary of the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa), advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and equal opportunities for workers. George was also the founding director of African Quartz, and served on the board of Ayo Technology Solutions.

The department said George had made significant contributions to the department’s function in terms of union registration and ensuring workers’ rights were protected. “Because of his immense contribution, the labour market milieu is today experiencing relative labour market peace and labour stability. We do not doubt that his departure speaks about his promotion to meet many heroes and heroines who have shaped the destiny of this country. Among the stars, he will be received as a star and his contribution as a star will continue to shine brighter and brighter for the years to come.” Minister Thulas Nxesi said: “We are reminded of his unremitting determination. He defied the powers that be, refusing to remain silent in the face of oppression, confronting systemic injustices with tenacity and bravery, and advocating for transformative change that would improve the lives of all South Africans.”