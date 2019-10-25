Labour department to decide if Denel explosion case will be referred to NPA









File photo: Reuters Cape Town – The Department of Labour is set to decide whether those responsible for the deadly explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) plant in Somerset West would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution. This comes as RDM’s own investigation found human error was the cause behind the explosion of building N16, leading to the deaths of eight employees on September 3 last year. Jamie Haydricks, 24; Bradley Tandy, 18; Steve Isaacs; Triston Davids; Nico Samuels, 41; Jason Hartzenberg, 21; Mxolisi Sigadla, 40; and Thando Mankayi, 25, were killed when a blast destroyed the site’s entire propellant operations building. At the time of the incident, sub-lots of single-base propellant were being blended into one homogenous final lot, with all members of the team fully trained, and the team leader and supervisor both with extensive experience with the material and the operations being executed, the report said. Lead investigator Rod Keyser said: “The investigation team, therefore, concluded that the cause was a combination of human error when excess graphite was added to the material and a highly complex electrostatic electricity risk which was very unlikely to have been foreseen, or expected to have been foreseen by the individuals involved.

“This particular type of electrostatic electricity risk was, as far as the investigation team has been able to determine, a previously unidentified and unforeseen hazard across the industry internationally.”

Western Cape provincial inspector David Esau said: “Our report is with the chief inspector and based on the findings he can rule the incident an accident, call for a public hearing and accept submissions or refer the matter on to the NPA.

“The national chief inspector will decide this week whether the prosecution will take place,” said Esau.

RDM chief executive Jan-Patrick Helmsen addressed the families: “None of us were prepared for the sudden, unexpected loss of these fine men. I cannot begin to imagine the magnitude of your loss and nothing I can say will make it better.

"I just hope that the release of the findings will help to bring some closure.”

Macassar community leader Pastor Adrian Manuel said the families were not yet ready to address the media.

Cape Times