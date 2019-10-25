This comes as RDM’s own investigation found human error was the cause behind the explosion of building N16, leading to the deaths of eight employees on September 3 last year.
Jamie Haydricks, 24; Bradley Tandy, 18; Steve Isaacs; Triston Davids; Nico Samuels, 41; Jason Hartzenberg, 21; Mxolisi Sigadla, 40; and Thando Mankayi, 25, were killed when a blast destroyed the site’s entire propellant operations building.
At the time of the incident, sub-lots of single-base propellant were being blended into one homogenous final lot, with all members of the team fully trained, and the team leader and supervisor both with extensive experience with the material and the operations being executed, the report said.
Lead investigator Rod Keyser said: “The investigation team, therefore, concluded that the cause was a combination of human error when excess graphite was added to the material and a highly complex electrostatic electricity risk which was very unlikely to have been foreseen, or expected to have been foreseen by the individuals involved.