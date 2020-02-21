Lack of access for residents to premier's SOPA venue at Rocklands slammed









Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province address at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A lack of public access into the Rocklands Civic Centre, where Premier Alan Winde delivered his State of the Province address (Sopa) yesterday, was shocking, says Equal Education’s Western Cape deputy head, Chwayita Wenana. Wenana said they wanted more from the premier, and she was taken aback when residents were not being freely allowed inside. “I was inside and I was shocked to see that there were no community members inside. Last year when there were elections, there was access for the people.” Equal Education picketed outside the venue yesterday, where the Sopa was held for the first time. They wanted to ask Winde critical questions related to the Western Cape’s Safety Plan and how it would play a role in ensuring safer schools and communities.

“His speech from last year is not different. He has been saying safety has been his priority. He must tell us what is being done. We have more questions than answers,” she said.

Winde spoke of the difference his office had made since he took up the position of premier.

He said they had acted against corruption, among other things.

On education, he said they were proud of the successes made.

“I am excited by the new ventures I see in the education space. We have commenced design work for two new or replacement schools and we have begun to construct five more.

“Because we share your desire for your children to be able to learn and play free from fear, we will build 30 security fences at schools in high-risk locations each year for the next five years.

“You told us your families are not safe because drugs, gangs and gender-based violence are tearing them apart. Within less than four months of taking office, we have delivered.

"In September we launched a comprehensive province-wide Safety Plan aimed at halving the murder rate,” Winde said.

Bernadine Bachar, director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre and chairperson of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement, said it was encouraging to see that the province would comprehensively address violence against women and children.

“The introduction of the 365 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) in the province is a much needed initiative to combat GBV. Comprehensive, ongoing and co-ordinated measures to eradicate GBV are essential,” she said.

Winde said they now had a dedicated email address to cater for GBV concerns as part of the campaign.

Bachar said: “The introduction of a mechanism for the monitoring of the efficacy of the provisions of the Safety Plan dealing with GBV through the Department of Social Development is a critical tool in ensuring that the plan serves those it seeks to protect.”

