Wenana said they wanted more from the premier, and she was taken aback when residents were not being freely allowed inside.
“I was inside and I was shocked to see that there were no community members inside. Last year when there were elections, there was access for the people.”
Equal Education picketed outside the venue yesterday, where the Sopa was held for the first time.
They wanted to ask Winde critical questions related to the Western Cape’s Safety Plan and how it would play a role in ensuring safer schools and communities.