Cape Town – A parent at Grove Primary School expressed his dismay that the principal remains at the helm despite an investigation into financial mismanagement which recommended she be suspended. The parent, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged that Sally Shield was treated differently to principals of other schools who would have had action taken against them if they were implicated in wrongdoing.

The school’s financial management came under the spotlight three years ago when a parent queried the school’s transparency on its budget and the above-inflation rate fee increase of 9.93%.

The parent had at the time charged that the budget was voted on and passed by a majority of only one parent, and was told that R1.4million had gone to additional staff payments through Section 38A of the South African Schools Act, for the payment of additional remuneration by school governing bodies to state employees.

The Cape Times this week saw the outcome of the investigation by the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) directorate for institutional management and governance planning, which found that the school governing body (SGB) approved a Section 38A top-up allowance of R10250 for the school principal.