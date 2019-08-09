Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A balance between work and family life in a fast-paced world can put significant pressure on women, affecting their mental and physical health. Ahead of Women’s Day, the provincial Health Department encouraged women to prioritise their health and to work with the department to find ways to improve their mental and general well-being.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said finding balance in a competitive society took its toll on women and families.

“By improving the health of women, this, in turn, enhances the productivity, social and economic participation and development of families.

"We are highlighting the importance of prevention and promoting wellness to build healthy, resilient, wellness conscious individuals, and families throughout the Western Cape,” said Mbombo.

A range of services available at health department facilities include contraception, pregnancy testing, termination of pregnancy, antenatal health care, birth/labour services, post-natal health care, cervical cancer screening, menopause care, TB and HIV screening and care, chronic condition care and management, STI screening and treatment, youth-friendly clinics and counselling and screening services.

To empower young women, the department has partnered with Nacosa to continue with the young women and girls programme in the Klipfontein area.

This programme, which will be funded for another three years by the Global Fund, focuses on increasing retention in school, decreasing the HIV incidence and teenage pregnancy, accelerate prevention to reduce new HIV and TB infections and STIs, decrease gender-based violence and increase economic opportunities for our young girls and women living in the Cape Flats.

Meanwhile, the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) encouraged women to get screened for cervical and breast cancer and to proactively encourage friends and family to do the same.

Breast cancer is common among South African women with a lifetime risk of 1 in 27, according to the 2014 National Cancer Registry.

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among women.

Research has shown that a limited knowledge of symptoms, as well as misconceptions, stigma and shame around cancer and screening, especially cervical cancer, cause delays in women going for screening or seeking appropriate care.

Cansa head of service delivery Gerda Strauss said: “We urge women to get to know what is normal for their bodies, so that when they do a monthly breast self-examination (BSE), they may detect any changes, signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

"Get to know the warning signs and symptoms. We’re excited to share an educational video that shows women how to perform a BSE, it’s available on our website and social media platforms from August 9.”

Visit www.cansa.org.za call Cansa toll-free 0800 226 622 or email: [email protected] for more.

Visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/health for information on provincial health services.