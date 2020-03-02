Lack of funds holding back 5-year-old prodigy with a love for engineering

Cape Town – At just five years old Miguel Gwenzi can read a novel and has a love for an engineering discipline that combines mechanical and electrical engineering. In a bid to nurture her son’s love for mechatronics, Gladys Sethole, of Thornton, is trying to raise funds for him to attend a school that offers mechatronics as a subject. “I have home-schooled Miguel since he was only seven months. "He has progressed very well with his learning and he grew fond of reading books and learning maths. "He has the ability to read most books and novels with proper understanding,” Sethole said.

She added that the Curro network of schools offered mechatronics from Grade R but the family could not afford the school's fees at about R93 000.

“Curro encourages engagement learning that is learning through play as well as being involved in different activities.

"Grade R students get introduced to mechatronics through building objects and puzzles using building blocks.

"From Grade 1, they get introduced to building little robots that they can control using a computer. Even though Miguel is so advanced he doesn’t get bored as the teachers work with kids individually balancing their strengths and weaknesses.”

Sethole said her son was able to count to 1000 in multiples and has a sharp memory.

“He is able to spell most words he has seen or read and he speaks English eloquently.

"This year I decided it is time for him to join the mainstream schooling system where he can be involved in engagement learning with peers of his age at a school that offers individual schooling support that he so much needs. He was accepted and enrolled right away.”

“So far we have raised about R1 500. I am an entrepreneur and make shoes for horse riding and while we always have stock I don’t always make a lot of the shoes. The assistance will help a lot.”

To assist Miguel’s cause, see https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/miguel-gwenzi

