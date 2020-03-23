Lack of maintenance at Cape Town port blamed for freak accident

Cape Town – A lack of maintenance at Transnet’s port of Cape Town has been blamed for a freak accident in which a truck driver was crushed by a massive crane. The 52-year-old truck driver was killed on Friday, with Truckers For Unity SA chairperson Derick Ongansie saying it was the second incident of this nature recorded in four months. Ongansie said the truck was attempting to load a container when a cable apparently snapped and the crane fell on the truck, killing the driver instantly. “On behalf of Truckers for Unity SA, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the driver that passed on in this tragic incident. However, the question remains, how safe is the rest of the equipment in the port that services the trucking industry? “Most of the cranes in use are derelict due to lack of maintenance. Talking to some of the technicians responsible for maintenance on these cranes, at times they are experiencing up to 18 breakdowns per 8-hour shift, which results in a shortage of technicians, resulting in further congestion in the port,” said Ongansie.

Transnet said operations were suspended until all regulatory authorities on site concluded their assessments in the wake of the incident.

“A 52-year-old truck driver collecting a container at Cape Town Container Terminal was fatally injured within the terminal environment, an unfortunate incident that is regrettable.

"Operations were immediately suspended and preliminary investigations are under way. A board of inquiry will also be set up to identify the root cause of the incident, which is still unknown at this stage.

"Employees on duty are receiving counselling and the terminal is in talks with the employer of the deceased.

“Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation. Operations remain suspended. The terminal and its leadership extend its condolences to the family of the deceased,” Transnet said in a statement.

Transnet did not respond to questions about port maintenance.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “Kindly be advised that an inquest case has been opened for investigation following an incident that occurred on Friday, at around 11.15am at Container Terminal, Table Bay Harbour.

"According to reports, a crane fell on top of a truck that stood parked nearby. Our crime scene experts are still on the scene,” said Van Wyk.

Cape Times