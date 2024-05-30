Ladismith bakery owner entertains youth on election day

Ladismith bakery owner, Raymondo Flink, brought cheer and joy to the hearts of young children as their parents headed to the polls on Wednesday. As the adults queued to make their all-important democratic mark in the national elections, Flink said he arranged a day of entertainment for the children of his community.

"It was an idea that just came to me in the lead-up to election day. Daily we encounter children and youth of the community who are into rapping and different types of performance arts. I chatted to a few of them of the idea I had and brought them on board. "It was important for us also to inform the children about the importance of election day. We arranged for them to be occupied while their parents had to make their important mark without having to worry about their children's safety or whereabouts. My wife and I were a team and were assisted by many volunteers," said Flink. The day was jam-packed with arts and crafts for children, live entertainment with DJs, MCs, drama performances and face painting, said Flink.