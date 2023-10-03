Lady in Red initiative honours top Khayelitsha pupils

For the first time in the history of Lady in Red Opera, three top performing learners from Luhlaza High School in Khayelitsha were awarded bursaries that will cover their university fees. The annual gala dinner gives a platform to disadvantaged Grade 12 learners who are top-achievers in their schools, and here they can rub shoulders with successful people in the fields they want to pursue a career in.

Guests and about 30 learners from three schools in Cape Town were entertained with classic opera performances and panel discussions at the Westin Hotel on Saturday. The initiative, a concept of businessman Vukile Sodlongwana, began in 2015 with the aim of supporting upcoming talented opera singers and expanded over the years to also give township learners exposure to be in a room with captains of different industries. This year, the awarding of bursaries was introduced with Odwa Nongqoqo, Mihlali Dyalwana and Ntsika Velem from Luhlaza High School.

Nongqoqo, 18, had an interest in pharmaceutical engineering, and left the event having established a connection with a mentor. He stays with his aunt and eight other family members. His single mother and siblings live in a village in the Eastern Cape.

“I love problem solving and chemistry that is why I was drawn to engineering. When (I was told) about engineering in mining I was blown away and never heard (that) before. It made me more open minded and motivated to study hard for my final exams. “I want to make my mother proud and she always encourages me not to forget where I come from,” said Nongqoqo.

Mihlali said wants to pursue the law profession as she believes in being a voice for the voiceless. “I left here believing that indeed the world is my oyster. There is only one me and I need to be confident and bring that to the table. I stay with my grandmother and my three younger siblings and we don’t know our parents, they are absent from our lives. For some young people this could be an excuse to misbehave, not study or not focus at school. I made a decision to use my grandmother as a motivation to work harder and I will assist her to raise my siblings by being successful because no one is employed at home. This event has opened my eyes even more and I am grateful for this opportunity,” said Dywana. Sodlongwana said seeing children from disadvantaged backgrounds with limited opportunities and mentors inspired him to try to make a difference in their lives.