Lady R headache for cabinet

Cape Town - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has indicated that the government was ready to defend its decision to classify as confidential the independent panel inquiry’s report into the Russian vessel Lady R that docked in Simon’s Town.

But she would not be drawn into giving reasons for the move, citing legal threats made by some parties. “Immediately (when) there are legal challenges, it becomes difficult to have a conversation on the matter but this is not the first report to be classified,” she said. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Judge Phineas Mojapelo to lead the inquiry investigating US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety’s claims that weapons had been loaded onto the ship.

After causing a diplomatic stand-off between the US and SA, Brigety is said to have apologised to International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor. His remarks wreaked havoc with the rand, which nearly traded at R20/$1 at the time. During the post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni fell short of saying South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago needed to stay in his lane.

This was after she was asked to comment on his remarks that the country’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to secondary sanctions. “As the governor normally says the government must not comment on the monetary policy, we would want the governor not to comment on politics. “He must focus on the monetary side of things,” Ntshavheni said. A decision on whether the BRICS summit would be moved to another country was expected to be made during this week’s Cabinet meeting.

However, Ntshavheni said that an announcement would be made on the final decision when the inter-ministerial committee finalised its work related to the hosting of the BRICS summit. “As things stand, South Africa continues to host the BRICS summit here. “Any other announcement will be made when the relevant decisions have been taken.”

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit virtually if South Africa continued to host the gathering in Johannesburg in August, Ntshavheni said: “The necessary announcement will be made.” She said that they were looking at available options. “We work in pursuit of this country’s national interests and the upholding of the rule of law in this country,” Ntshavheni said.

South Africa has come under criticism after the gazetting of the notice for Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act, which Ntshavheni maintained was a standard practice for international summits held in the country. The notice was deemed by some as part of measures to ensure Putin was not arrested when he lands in the country. Such an arrest would be in line with the International Criminal Court’s warrant of arrest.

“They (immunities) are meant for protection of the conference and its attendees in the jurisdiction of the host country for the duration of the conference,” she added. Ntshavheni said the Cabinet welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to send ministerial envoys to meet G7 countries to explain South Africa’s non-aligned stance in the Russia-Ukraine war. The envoys include Pandor, Trade and Industry Minister Patel, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Ntshavheni.

The Cabinet’s welcoming of the envoys to G7 countries comes as Ramaphosa had a telephone conversation with Putin on Wednesday. This was in order to brief him on the upcoming African Leaders Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia. Ntshavheni said that the government expected South Africans to support the initiative by the government to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.