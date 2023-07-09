Lambert’s Bay eatery goes up in smoke

Popular Lambert’s Bay seaside restaurant, Muisbosskerm, has been ravaged by a fire.

In a statement, the Turner family - Elmien, Tertius, Ian and Charlotte, said they have been overwhelmed by love and support. “As most of you might have heard, a large section of the Muisbosskerm burnt down in the early hours of Friday morning the 7 July 2023. “Since then, we have received an outpouring of love and support.

“We are truly overwhelmed and humbled by the response we have received. “We would like to thank every single person for taking the time to reach out. Thank you. “Right now, our main focus is to get our business up and running.

“This means dealing with the legalities of the fire, the logistics of rebuilding, and looking after our staff. “Muisbosskerm is a proud family run and owned business that has been going strong for over 36 years. Rest assured, we will not let a fire get us down,” the Turner’s said. A fire broke out at Muisbosskerm. For any enquiries call 027 432 1017 or email the business on [email protected]