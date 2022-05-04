Lamola lambasted over slow pace of high-profile prosecutions

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola came in for stringent criticism for daring to state that the Investigative Directorate (ID) would be enrolling more high profile cases for prosecution within the next six months. The official opposition took a swipe at Lamola’s comments that the past years were spent laying foundation for the ID, saying high profile cases were not made case-ready for prosecution despite the Zondo Commission being in existence.

This happened when Lamola delivered his political overview on the ministry’s annual performance plans in Parliament. He said the foundation of the ID was established and the transition from its former head, Hermione Cronje, to Andrea Johnson has been seamless. He noted that the directorate has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases with 65 accused.

“It has also prioritised nine corruption matters for enrolment within the next six months,” Lamola said. DA MP Werner Horn said it was worrying that the past years were used to establish a firm foundation for ID and that they should now look out for high profile prosecution in the coming six months. “That is simply not good enough,” Horn said.

His colleague, Glynnis Breytenbach, said it was gobsmacking for Lamola to tell them they spent the years laying the foundation for ID. “To say that is gobsmackingly depressing. It does not begin to cover it. It should have hit the ground running. They should have had a building, they should have been staffed and up and running within months,” Breytenbach said. She charged that the ID was not meant to last forever.

“They were brought in to deal with high profile prosecutions mostly from state capture. Those cases are not new. We have known about them for years.” Breytenbach said they have been looking for high profile prosecutions in the last three years. “It is difficult to gather any enthusiasm to look forward to anything now,” she said. “The tenure of ID is almost over and we have seen absolutely nothing. We have heard a lot but seen nothing. Frankly, South Africans and myself are tired of waiting.”

In his response, Lamola said it was not as though the ID has been in slumber land for the period when its foundation was laid. “There are cases ID has already taken to court which are on court rolls as we speak. It’s not like there was nothing happening. There are cases this committee is aware of – asbestos and Estina (dairy).” He told the MPs that the issue had been to ensure a number of cases from the Zondo Commission were being attended to and the support given to the entity.

“The challenge they face must be responded to in terms of the permanency of ID, which we are in agreement should evolve into a permanent kind of a structure. “What we look at at the current stage is what will be the end product of the anti-corruption institution and also taking into consideration recommendations of the Zondo Commission and other inputs from other stakeholders,” Lamola said. During his earlier overview address, Lamola said despite the challenging fiscal environment, the government was directing critical resources to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“This new injection of resources must enable the NPA to combat organised crime, white collar crime and corruption,” he said. Lamola said one of the biggest challenges facing the nation was the supply of stable and reliable electricity and the provision of reliable passenger rail transport. “While the challenges at Eskom and Prasa are well documented, one of the most obvious factors is cable theft.”

The minister said one of the indicators they would be monitoring closely in the NPA’s performance plan was that of cable theft convictions. “This is an act of economic sabotage, now more than ever the masterminds of those who benefit from plunging communities into darkness and train stoppages must be exposed and the arm of the law must catch up with them,” he said. Lamola also said they were mindful of the imminent and the already released Zondo Commission reports.