Lamola slates violent clash between police, refugees outside Cape Town court

Cape Town – Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has condemned a violent clash between police and refugees outside the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. In a statement, Lamola said preliminary reports indicated that after refugee leader Jean-Pierre Balous’s case was postponed on Friday, a police officer attempted to arrest him on a warrant for a different charge and his supporters tried to stop the police. Balous was in court to face a number of charges, including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. A crowd of refugees who are supporters of Balous were inside the courtroom and they were captured in a video attacking the police officers, court staff and attorneys in an attempt to wrestle him out of police custody. “We commend the SAPS Public Order Police and the metro police for their swift action in rearresting the suspect. We strongly condemn any violent behaviour in and around our court precincts.

“Access to justice means that members of the public and all users of our courts need to be sure that they will be safe inside our courts. Once we have a full report on what transpired on Friday, we can assess the need for added security measures,” Lamola said.

Despite numerous attempts, Balous could not be reached for comment.

The group, who had occupied the Central Methodist Mission and pavements around Greenmarket Square since last October, were moved following a February 17 court order.

Following a verification process the City implemented its by-law enforcement operation, evicting all refugees from the space.

They are currently located on pavements in close proximity to the Cape Town police station in Darling Street.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Kabingele Nsenda said he was not part of Balous’ supporters.

“We have our own problems, there are two groups.

“We were not there with JP so I don’t know what happened. We have nowhere to go,” he said.

Cape Times

