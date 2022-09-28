Lamola welcomes arrest of suspect linked to magistrate’s murder

Cape Town - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect linked to the murder of Vredenburg magistrate Romay van Rooyen. The suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain by a multi-disciplinary operation team, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Van Rooyen was found dead in her Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama home by a family member more than two weeks ago. Romay Van Rooyen was found dead in her Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The 50-year-old was reportedly found dead in her bedroom. Her stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Mitchells Plain.

Van Rooyen’s family previously told the Cape Times that they were left confused by her death, saying there were no security concerns for her safety prior to the incident. Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale confirmed an arrest. “The suspect was identified following the discovery of the body of the 50-year-old, Vredenburg magistrate, Romay van Rooyen, at her home in Marina da Gama near Muizenberg on September 10, 2022,” Mogale said.

Lamola welcomed the arrest and said the safety of judicial officers remained an utmost priority. “It is highly commendable that the SAPS already have a suspect in their custody. The hallmarks of an effective criminal justice system are borne out by the fact that those who are suspected of committing heinous crimes are investigated timeously and effectively,” he said. Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat said it was concerning that there were serious crimes committed by the youth.

“I hope magistrates who deal with similar matters realise they need to give stringent sentences to suit the crime. Criminals do not only harm ordinary citizens, they also harm citizens who play an important role in combating crime,” said Loonat. Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a State Advocate in the Western Cape High Court.

