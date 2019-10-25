Landmark for humanity as type 3 polio eliminated









File photo: Karel Prinsloo / AP Cape Town – In a landmark step for humanity towards a world free of polio, an independent commission of experts certified that the second of three types of the wild polio virus had been eradicated. On World Polio Day yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there were three individual and immunologically distinct strains: wild poliovirus types 1, 2 and 3. All have identical symptoms and cause irreversible paralysis or even death. “Yesterday's certification announced the eradication of type 3 only four years after the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication certified that the world was free from type 2, with the last case detected in 1999 in India,” a statement by WHO read. The last case of type 3 in Africa was detected in northern Nigeria in 2012.

Since then, the strength and reach of global surveillance has been critical to verify that the strain is truly gone.

Investments in skilled workers, innovative tools and the Global Polio Laboratory Network have helped determine that no type 3 exists anywhere in the world, apart from specimens locked in secure containment.

Polio survivor and activist Marlene le Roux emphasised that this should not relax efforts to raise awareness around polio and vaccinations.

“Polio is related to poverty and if people are not knowledgeable about vaccinations then it could turn out to be inevitable for a child to contract the polio virus. Polio never gets out of your system and can never be reversed. I am very proud of our health system and the strides being made.

“However, there needs to be an integration of clinics where there is a more focused approach to teach people about polio and vaccinations and to make this more accessible to people, especially in rural areas.

"Ensure that children are vaccinated timeously after their birth to prevent polio contraction.”

National Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed that South Africa had been certified polio free, but said it did not mean that awareness and efforts around vaccinations had been relaxed.

“In addition to ensuring that children are protected against polio, countries must also demonstrate that robust surveillance systems are in place – so that any cases of polio that might occur would be swiftly identified and contained.

“South Africa’s surveillance system has been strengthened, as demonstrated by an increase in the national non-polio AFP detection rate which has been consistently above the target level of two per 100 000 children under 15 years in recent years.”

WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said: “The eradication of wild poliovirus type 3 is a major milestone towards a polio-free world, but we cannot relax.

"Countries must strengthen routine immunisation to protect communities and ramp-up routine surveillance so that we are able to detect even the slightest risk of polio re-emerging and ensure the timeliness and quality of outbreak response if a case is detected.”

Although type 1 is still endemic in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan, the last detected case in Nigeria was in August 2016, which means this virus is now circulating only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Cape Times