Langa detectives appeal for community assistance in solving murders committed 30 minutes apart

Cape Town– Langa police have appealed for members of the community to come forward with any information on separate shooting incidents which claimed two lives in the area last Wednesday night. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana said the first incident was reported at about 9pm at Zone 17 in Langa.

“Police were alerted about a shooting incident and they proceeded to the scene and upon arrival they found a body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. “The 48-year-old man was later identified as a taxi owner,” Sukwana said. About 30 minutes later, police were alerted to a 37-year-old man who was in hospital with gunshot wounds.

He later succumbed to his injuries. Ward councillor Thembelani Nyamakazi said while residents would want to assist authorities, some were afraid of reprisals for speaking out. “Even if the residents can help, they (may) not be able to because they live in fear.”