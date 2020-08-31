Langa officer shot dead in suspected hit

Cape Town - The Langa family of slain off-duty police officer Abongile Mayila believes his murder may have been a hit, as none of his belongings were taken. The 39-year-old police officer, stationed at Athlone, was shot in the head a few blocks from his house on Saturday night. His 42-year-old widow Nosipho, a sergeant at the Langa Police Station, said a resident who knew the family informed them about the shooting. “A resident came to report that my husband was lying in the street and it seemed like he had been shot. Upon arrival, many people had gathered around him. He was already dead. “Residents of that street told me two men had approached him while he was walking and they talked for a few seconds before gunshots went off. One resident said she thought it was children playing with fireworks, but she was confused as to where they would be fireworks during this time of the year. Then when she went outside and saw two men were running away,” Nosipho said.

She said the family was looking forward to what would have been Mayila’s 40th birthday on Thursday.

His younger brother Thando Mkhize said he was heartbroken to lose the only sibling he had.

While the Cape Times was with the family on Sunday, Mayila’s father had to be assisted to go and rest in a room, as the reality of losing a child became too much for him.

“We are all shocked about this, including the community, because he was not robbed. All his possessions were found at the scene, still with him. He was known by many people in the community because he was stationed here in Langa before going to Athlone. As the family, we demand that no stone be left unturned,” said Mkhize.

He described Mayila as a humble brother and a breadwinner who loved soccer.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the provincial management expressed their condolences to the family and shock at the murder.

Mayila worked in supply chain management.

“According to reports, SAPS members received a complaint regarding a shooting incident last night, at about 6.58pm, at Malamba Way, Langa. On arrival they found the member lying on his back, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene,” said Van Wyk.

He said a murder case is being investigated by the Hawks.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The Hawks have taken over the case and will be investigating it.”