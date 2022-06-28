Langa reeling in shock after killing of activist

Cape Town - A Langa man killed in a hail of bullets was allegedly followed by his killers for about 30 minutes before they shot him more than eight times on the corner of Moshes and Moffat streets.
This is according to a resident who asked not be identified following the killing of the 47-year-old man.
The men allegedly followed him in a private vehicle for about 30 minutes on Monday, according to one of his neighbours.
There have been suspicious cars in the area with a group of men driving around, said the neighbour.
“I was with him on the morning of the incident. I met him coming from exercising. We had a short chat. He was telling me about the next project he wanted to do for the community but he said he still needed to consult a few people that would assist him with the project.
“He was very passionate about community upliftment and he used to encourage people to exercise their bodies and minds all the time. We are now afraid to go out because you never know who is being targeted for what reason,” he said.
Langa Safety Patrol chairperson Bandile Gcuwa said the police in the area needed to respond quickly when called to an incident.
“We were informed about the incident a few minutes after it happened and we attended to it. Indeed, we found the man with blood on the head and on the body.
“We try by all means to encourage people to report suspicious activities in the area or suspicious cars. It is unfortunate that such incidents do happen and we hear about them after they happen.
“Langa is a big area and there are people who come from other areas to have a good time in our area, especially on weekends, and that is when we monitor almost every street and so far we have successfully managed to prevent many incidents which could have led to the death of a person or a burglary,” said Gcuwa.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the unknown suspects who fled the scene were yet to be arrested.
“Langa police attended a complaint on Monday, June 27, near to the corners of Moshes and Moffat Street at around 5pm.
“On arrival at the crime scene, they found the body of a 47-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack was unknown,” said Swartbooi.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or use the MySaps mobile app.
