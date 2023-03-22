Langa Safety Patrol raises security concerns

Cape Town - The City’s plan to commemorate Langa’s 100th anniversary has been met with scepticism, with the Langa Safety Patrol (LSP) saying it was concerned over the lack of detail about plans to improve safety and security in the community. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addressed residents on the City’s plans to commemorate Langa’s centenary anniversary at the Guga S’Thebe Cultural Centre on Tuesday.

A series of community events include a sports festival, a major three-day open-air festival, and the potential conversion of the old Single Men’s Quarters into a multi-purpose space. “As the City, we want to ensure that Langa is primed to make the most of its business and tourism opportunities to enable more jobs and opportunities for more people. Langa is close to the city centre, airport and major traffic routes, with a well-established food and hospitality industry. Local historical and cultural attractions can play a big role in bringing tourist revenue to Langa.

“One of the potential projects we’d like to introduce during a public participation process is the idea of a new Langa Heroes Memorial along King Langalibalele Road, where the names and possibly hand prints of those still alive, of Langa heroes can be displayed, and added to as a new generation of heroes emerges. “Hollywood has its walk of fame. Langa could have its road of heroes. The City has already undertaken repairs and maintenance work on the old historic Pass Office building. At the Langa Memorial Site, restoration work is due to be completed within three months,” he said. LSP chairperson, Bandile Gcuwa, said that the residents were pleased with the plans but also concerned that there was nothing said about safety measures.

“The response from the community was positive, yet sceptical. He (Hill- Lewis) came with his team including Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, and both ward councillors. “This shows that they are now willing to improve Langa, however not mentioning safety in their plans is worrying because all he said was that he is grateful to the safety patrol for trying to curb crime, yet they have not assisted with the container that the LSP was promised. Other than this, nothing about crime was said. “We do hope and wish that his plans could include plans to curb crime in the area,” he said.

Community activist Raymond Silinga, said: “We are happy that the City is showing interest in the area and taking people into its confidence now. The mayor was clear that he is here to partner with the people in order to improve, and we are looking forward to the public participation where we can voice our views. “The legacy projects to sustain the community are very much welcome because after the celebrations residents will have something to show.”