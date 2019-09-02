Ward councillor Samkelo John’s petrol-bombed house in Langa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Langa ward councillor Samkelo John has been moved to a place of safety after an angry mob allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at his house at the weekend. His house was gutted and he was forced to seek safety at his neighbour’s house. The group was allegedly unhappy with John’s performance.

Speaking to the Cape Times on Sunday, John said the attack was politically motivated.

“My house was petrol-bombed. I suspect two petrol bombs were used. It burnt everything and I left my home wearing only my shirt and tracksuit pants,” John said.

He was able to get to safety after scaling his backyard wall to find shelter with a neighbour.

“The mob was at the front of my house at the time, so I was not harmed when I was able to get to my neighbour. No plans have yet been made to rebuild my home, an assessment can only be done (Monday),” John said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Public order police, Langa police and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring the situation in the Siyahlala informal settlement at about 4am on Friday morning.

"They (protesters) were burning tyres on the railway line between Langa and Bonteheuwel.”

Van Wyk said residents also burnt tyres in zone 23, 24 and 25 and at the entrance of Blue Gum Road and Bunga Avenue, and also blocked the N2.

“Members dispersed the crowd. Later, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Winnie Mandela Drive.”

Cases of arson, attempted murder and public violence were registered, while no arrests have been made.

“Police continue to monitor the situation, urging protesters to carry themselves in an orderly manner that does not infringe on the rights of others.”

ANC secretary in the Dullah Omar Region, Vuyiso Tyhalisisu, said: “The ANC is taking the accusation of poor performance against the councillor seriously and quickly responded to engage the aggrieved community members.

"We believe these are the actions of criminal thugs who seek to cause instability and create a state of chaos in the ward.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

