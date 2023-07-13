Langa woman who poured boiling water on boy due back in court

The woman accused of pouring boiling water on a four-year-old boy in Langa was expected to make her second court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Asanda Makazula has been accused of pouring boiling water on the boy for playing on her house’s gate in Settlers, on June 24.

Makaluza was arrested after hundreds of residents marched to the Langa police station to demand that action be taken. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm was registered at Langa SAPS for investigation. The boy’s aunt said the family wanted justice to be served.

“He is recovering. We do take him for his check-ups regularly. “Even though the perpetrator’s father came and apologised on her behalf, we do want justice. “We are still asking ourselves why it took the family this long to come even though they were aware of what their daughter had done,” she said.

The Teddy Bear Foundation’s director, Dr Shaheda Omar, said Makaluza caused life-long trauma to the child. “If we look at the emotional trauma of this, being poured with boiling water will just cause a lot of mistrust in adults for him. “Adults are there to protect and nurture children and what this woman did to him is heartbreaking and it breaks that trust.

“Pain was inflicted physically and it was devastating for the child, even for us. “The reality is that it was not an accident, it was done intentionally. “The impact on the child’s brain and his self- esteem can’t be measured.