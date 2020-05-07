Langa youths pedal extra mile with home food deliveries

Cape Town – Langa youngsters are going the extra mile to serve their community during lockdown Level 4 by using second-hand bicycles to deliver food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9. Delivery requests to one of Cloudy Deliveries' seven members, aged between 17 and 19, are made telephonically. Residents may either call them to do their grocery shopping on their behalf and, in instances where they have arrangements with shops and takeaways, to do pick-up deliveries. The teens load goods on to a basket attached to the front of their bicycles and deliver to the gate. Co-founder Colin Mkosi said they work for the elderly and men and women who do not have the time to go shopping or can't afford to stand in long queues.

It provides them with a reliable alternative to the way they shop and buy goods, he said.

“We wanted to make the lives of Langa residents easier, and to serve our community. This has made us welcomed in the community. Even when we started, we got immense support, and people trust us with their groceries and takeaways,” he said.

He said a challenge was the fact that they do not have their own working gear, which would make them easier to identify. They also have to repair their second-hand bicycles from time to time.

“We are also using two phones, and sometimes we cannot respond to all the requests. We are happy that we can bring in innovative ways and provide work for young boys. Our overall goal is to have an online delivery shop and an app where people can place their orders online. We want to be a reliable alternative to the way we do shopping or the way the exchange of money and goods takes place between vendors and customers in black communities, while also having an impact on the lives of young boys in our townships,” he said.

Ward councillor Nomtha Dilima said the initiative had been well received. “The queues are long, and during the time of the coronavirus they are busy with deliveries to people’s homes and also for community soup kitchens. They are trustworthy and they are serving Langa. We need to empower them.”

The team can be contacted on 0748820306.