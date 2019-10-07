Langebaan couple survive two-hour robbery horror









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Several people offered their moral support to Maureen Swift and her husband Tommy on social media after they had been violently attacked during a robbery in Langebaan on the West Coast at the weekend. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the attack had occurred at 3am on Saturday, when three suspects gained entry to the house by removing a glass panel in the lounge. "At about 03:00 on Saturday morning, three unidentified males removed a glass panel in the lounge and attacked both the complainant and his wife. "The suspects injured both victims by assaulting them and tied their hands behind the back. "The suspects took a television, jewellery, cellular telephones and a white Chevrolet vehicle, leaving the scene with the family car.

"The car was later found abandoned at Saldanha Steel. Detectives are following up on all leads.

"A house robbery case was opened for investigation. No arrest as yet, investigations continue," Van Wyk said.

Chanell van Zyl said on Facebook: "Wow aunt, can't believe what happened, may aunt and the uncle heal a fast. Good luck for aunt them."

The 59-year-old Tommy Swift, who was stabbed in the face and head with a screwdriver, recounted the extent of the two-hour horror the couple had to endure to Die Burger, saying: "My wife is traumatised and badly injured.

"They tied our dog to her back and threatened to cut the dog's throat if my wife didn't give them our bank cards' PIN to them. All the teeth in her mouth are loose due to her being kicked and hit."

Swift said they had been watching TV, waiting for their son to arrive home after work. He had fought back with everything he had, he said, but when the robber who had accosted Maureen, 52, told him had to stop otherwise they would kill the "teef (bitch)", he realised how serious they were.

Mariette McGiddy said on Facebook: "I'm very sorry to see what happened to you. Thank God the two of you are okay."

The couple had moved from Pretoria to Langebaan, 133km from Cape Town, three years ago.

Cape Times