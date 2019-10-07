Cape Town – Several people offered their moral support to Maureen Swift and her husband Tommy on social media after they had been violently attacked during a robbery in Langebaan on the West Coast at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the attack had occurred at 3am on Saturday, when three suspects gained entry to the house by removing a glass panel in the lounge.
"At about 03:00 on Saturday morning, three unidentified males removed a glass panel in the lounge and attacked both the complainant and his wife.
"The suspects injured both victims by assaulting them and tied their hands behind the back.
"The suspects took a television, jewellery, cellular telephones and a white Chevrolet vehicle, leaving the scene with the family car.