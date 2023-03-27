Large quantities of tik, dagga and alcohol seized on buses en-route to Cape Town

Cape Town - Two bus passengers, who allegedly attempted to hide tik worth an estimated R350 000 in a black bag, are expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrates court on Monday. Police roadblocks in the Southern Cape at the weekend found drugs on board three separate passenger buses en route to Cape Town.

According to police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie, members attached to Operation Restore were executing duties on the N2 near Sedgefield between George and Knysna when they pulled over a bus. “Members ensued with a search and found a black bag that was wrapped inside the luggage compartment of two passengers. With further inspection of the black bag, members discovered that it was concealing 1013 grams of Tik with an estimated value of about R354 550,” said Pojie. The suspects, aged 48 and 39, were arrested and detained at the Knysna police holding cells.

On the same route, Knysna police officers found dagga worth about R280 000 and Gin worth R7500 on a bus they had pulled over. “The search found 10 bales of dagga weighing 14 kg each as well as a box containing 6x25lt of Gilby’s dry gin. No arrests were made as no one could be linked to the confiscated items. However, investigations into the discovery is ongoing,” said Pojie. A 19-year-old is also expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of drugs, alternatively, drug trafficking.