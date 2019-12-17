Larger than usual number of whales on West Coast being ‘harassed' – reports









File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has appealed to those at sea to exercise the necessary restraint and caution following reports from the public about the harassment of whale super-groups by boat and drone operators along the West Coast Department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said this followed reports that a larger than usual number of whales was feeding off the West Coast. The localities of these feeding super-groups - groups of 20 or more tightly spaced individual humpback whales, each estimated to be within five body lengths of their nearest neighbour - coincide with areas of high-vessel traffic. “For this reason, the department would like to urge all vessel masters, skippers, tour boat operators, wildlife photographers/videographers and other interested parties such as sunset cruise operators to exercise the necessary restraint and caution. “The maritime industry, academia, permitted boat-based whale watching operators, permitted photographers/videographers, tourists and South Africans at large are urged to enjoy the spectacle in the most responsible way, so that we can enjoy their presence in our waters for years to come,” Nqayi said.

Whales are protected by law in South Africa. The National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act: Threatened or Protected Marine Species Regulations is clear that, except under a permit specifically allowing one to approach closer, everyone needs to keep 300m away from any whale.

Even under these permitted circumstances, it is still required that permit holders prioritise the safety of humans and the welfare of animals. There is a high possibility that whales can abandon an area, if disturbed too much.

“While the department is still collating more evidence to better estimate their current numbers, during the recent (November 4 to 15) whale research cruise, the largest group was between 150 and 200 mammals. Reports from private aerial photographers are suggesting that more whales might have since joined the group.

“The groups spent a fair amount of time off St Helena Bay and have recently been reported off Saldanha Bay. These whales will eventually make their way south towards Table Bay, another vessel hot spot,” Nqayi said.

The feeding super-groups off the West Coast have been predictable and these “feeding frenzies” have been encountered consistently since 2014.

Feeding frenzies take place during the spring/summer months, with a peak in November. This offers evidence that the West Coast of South Africa (particularly upwelling regions) are crucial to the whale population occurring off the West Coast of Africa.

Cape Times