Department spokesperson Zolile Nqayi said this followed reports that a larger than usual number of whales was feeding off the West Coast.
The localities of these feeding super-groups - groups of 20 or more tightly spaced individual humpback whales, each estimated to be within five body lengths of their nearest neighbour - coincide with areas of high-vessel traffic.
“For this reason, the department would like to urge all vessel masters, skippers, tour boat operators, wildlife photographers/videographers and other interested parties such as sunset cruise operators to exercise the necessary restraint and caution.
“The maritime industry, academia, permitted boat-based whale watching operators, permitted photographers/videographers, tourists and South Africans at large are urged to enjoy the spectacle in the most responsible way, so that we can enjoy their presence in our waters for years to come,” Nqayi said.