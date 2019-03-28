The Cannabis Expo takes place at GrandWest Arena from April 4 to 7. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – It has been less than a year since using cannabis at home was made legal, and now the city will host the largest cannabis expo on the continent at the GrandWest Arena next week. The expo will host more than 100 exhibitors showcasing a variety of cannabis-related products and services from all sectors in the industry including health care, medicinal, growing, harvesting and processing technologies, product retailers and innovators, legislation groups and government departments.

“We are really looking forward to bringing the expo to Cape Town,” said director Silas Howarth.

“The expo is vast and has more than doubled in size since our inaugural event last year.

“The Cannabis Expo is not just about the recreational, it is not about promoting the notion of getting high, but rather has a focus on having a central, controlled place where experts in the industry impart valuable knowledge, make available cannabis-related products and educate and inform South Africa and the world about this vast industry.

“The opportunities within the industry are indeed endless and after a huge demand, we are excited at being welcomed by the Mother City to once again prove that Cape Town can compete on the world stage.”

Organisers say there will be something for everyone with a convention and workshop stage featuring guest speakers every half an hour, Canna Co Medibles for animals, Canna Coffee, hemp-infused hand creams, energy drinks and more.

The full speaker schedule can be found at www.thecannabisexpo.co.za/schedule

The Cannabis Expo takes place at The GrandWest, Grand Arena from April 4 to 7 from 10am.

Tickets cost R145 and are available at https://online.computicket.com/web/event/the_cannabis_expo/1278698945/0/93169811

Cape Times