Last day for public to comment on Cape child commissioner candidates









Lucinda Evans Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Today is the last day the public may comment or raise objections to the provincial standing committee on social development on the 59 candidates for the highly anticipated position of children’s commissioner Centre for Early Childhood Development director Eric Atmore, NPO Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder Lucinda Evans and Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux are among the candidates who accepted nominations for the role. The nominee list has been up on the provincial legislature’s website, social media and in newspapers since October 9. The commissioner will be tasked with monitoring, investigating, researching, educating, lobbying as well as advising and reporting on matters pertaining to children in the province. According to committee chairperson Gillion Bosman, the committee had received two objections so far.

“We would also like to encourage many more people to look at section 3 of the Western Cape Children’s Commissioner Act 2019 and the qualifying criteria and disqualifying criteria for appointment.”

Bosman said the public comments and objections to any of the names on the list would assist the committee in its work when shortlisting the best candidate for the job.

“Public participation is vital in this process as it creates a comprehensive appointment process which serves the interests of the Western Cape and its people,” he said.

The committee will consider the nominations and objections and invite potential candidates for interviews.

It will then draw up a shortlist of candidates, which will be sent to the legislature for adoption.

The legislature will recommend the shortlist to Premier Alan Winde after it has approved the names on the list by a resolution adopted with a majority of votes cast.

Winde must then appoint a commissioner within 14 days of receiving the list.

Bosman said the committee was aiming to conclude the process before the end of the year.

Objections can be emailed to [email protected] or hand-delivered to N Jamce, the secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, 4th Floor, Provincial Legislature Building, 7 Wale Street, Cape Town, 8001.

They can also be posted to the secretary - Western Cape Provincial Parliament, attention Ms Jamce, PO Box 648, Cape Town, 8000.

