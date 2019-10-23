Centre for Early Childhood Development director Eric Atmore, NPO Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder Lucinda Evans and Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux are among the candidates who accepted nominations for the role.
The nominee list has been up on the provincial legislature’s website, social media and in newspapers since October 9.
The commissioner will be tasked with monitoring, investigating, researching, educating, lobbying as well as advising and reporting on matters pertaining to children in the province.
According to committee chairperson Gillion Bosman, the committee had received two objections so far.