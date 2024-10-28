Latest seal attack in Big Bay prompts NSRI warning

City authorities have been notified after a man was reportedly bitten by a seal at Big Bay, Bloubergstrand on Saturday. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported two animal bite incidents at the weekend and appealed to bathers to be cautious in and around coastal waters.

This also comes after the public was urged to stay away from Cape fur seals and not attempt to touch or engage with them this holiday season following reports of aggression and positive rabies cases in Cape fur seal populations. At about 1pm Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a man bitten by a marine animal while wading in the surf in chest deep water, at Blue Waters Beach, False Bay. “Lifeguards medically attended to the... local man who had been bitten on a hand and a leg by an as yet undetermined small marine animal.

“The man who was bitten and bystanders, suspected that the animal may have been a small shark. The bite wounds are being investigated by authorities to determine the species,” NSRI said. Lifeguards reported the man was out of the water and in good spirits and they had bandaged his wounds. “The man was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a stable condition for further care. Alpha Surf lifeguards are commended for quickly attending to the matter,” NSRI said. Later that day it was reported by Western Province Lifesaving, Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club and Big Bay Events, that a local man had sustained a small seal bite wound while on an open water swim.

“The man was advised to clean the wound and to attend at a hospital for further care and evaluation of the bite. City of Cape Town authorities were notified of the incident,” NSRI said. Early Saturday morning, NSRI Richards Bay duty crew were also activated following a distress call from a local man and his daughter reporting to be in difficulties on their jet-ski, about 2 nautical miles off-shore of Alkanstrand.

“Our duty crew responded to our NSRI Richards Bay station 19 rescue base where we launched the rescue craft Spirit of Round table II. While approaching the casualties a local private vessel arrived on the scene rescuing the female from the water. The male was taken on board our rescue craft and the female was transferred from the private vessel onto our rescue craft, she was treated for hypothermia. “The private vessel, RockaBilly, her skipper and crew, are commended for their assistance,” the NSRI said. It appeared that the jet-ski's motor may have failed while the pair were out at sea, causing them to get into distress.