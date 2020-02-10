Berg River dam File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 50.5% (2019: 45%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are at 68.4% (2019: 56.8%). Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says the forecast for the winter rainfall season is still largely uncertain and unpredictable.

“The Western Cape’s largest urban areas traditionally gets the bulk of its water from winter rainfall. We had good rainfall in the past two seasons that has seen dam levels across the biggest parts of the province recover.

"But we cannot be guaranteed good rainfall this year yet so we must all continue to work together towards ensuring optimal water management and water savings.”

Bredell says the province is now planning for the December summer period, where the system may be tight again, if the necessary rainfall is not received over the winter months